Sarcophagus (SARCO) Price Up 0.3% Over Last Week

Sarcophagus (CURRENCY:SARCO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 24th. One Sarcophagus coin can now be purchased for $1.09 or 0.00002134 BTC on major exchanges. Sarcophagus has a market cap of $17.06 million and $13,559.00 worth of Sarcophagus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Sarcophagus has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sarcophagus alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00056550 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,037.08 or 0.07902228 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,094.72 or 1.00013394 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00054260 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00071833 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00008017 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Sarcophagus Coin Profile

Sarcophagus’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,652,227 coins. Sarcophagus’ official Twitter account is @sarcophagusio

Buying and Selling Sarcophagus

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sarcophagus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sarcophagus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sarcophagus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sarcophagus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sarcophagus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.