Sawyer & Company Inc Increases Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,461,000 after purchasing an additional 12,805 shares during the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services raised its position in shares of Chevron by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 16,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in Chevron by 163.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 57,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,831,000 after buying an additional 35,700 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its position in Chevron by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 25,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Chevron by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.24.

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $8,824,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total transaction of $2,294,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 388,301 shares of company stock worth $44,547,412. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $116.41. 7,414,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,561,625. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.89 and a fifty-two week high of $119.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.31. The stock has a market cap of $224.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.47%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

