Sawyer & Company Inc Sells 2,420 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sawyer & Company Inc cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,795 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Comcast by 94.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,813,980 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,978,130,000 after acquiring an additional 16,883,869 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 12.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,683,895 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,425,236,000 after acquiring an additional 12,066,751 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Comcast by 27.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,835,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,986,305,000 after acquiring an additional 7,499,137 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Comcast by 2.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 226,174,387 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,895,902,000 after acquiring an additional 6,432,001 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Comcast during the second quarter valued at about $333,562,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.88.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $1.00 on Friday, reaching $50.03. The company had a trading volume of 18,419,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,467,387. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $46.29 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.68 and its 200-day moving average is $55.61.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 32.26%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

