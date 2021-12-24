Scala (XLA) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,179.00

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Scala has a market cap of $1.80 million and approximately $1,179.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Scala has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. One Scala coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00056853 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,054.85 or 0.07982839 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00055256 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50,853.42 or 1.00115808 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00072130 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00007581 BTC.

Scala Profile

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io . Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Buying and Selling Scala

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

