Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Bought by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,856 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 10,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $399,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger stock opened at $29.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 2.29. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $21.13 and a 52 week high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLB. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

