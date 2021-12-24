Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Bought by Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 3.8% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $6,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 51,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 545,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,524,000 after purchasing an additional 9,307 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 307,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 211,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,323,000 after purchasing an additional 22,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RHS Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 136,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 19,730 shares in the last quarter.

SCHF stock opened at $38.82 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $35.60 and a 52-week high of $40.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.63.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

