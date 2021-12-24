Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Purchased by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,742 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 71,962,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,179 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 57,919,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279,454 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,188,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137,578 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,165,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,221,000 after buying an additional 1,981,677 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,548,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,892,000 after buying an additional 1,747,054 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $38.82 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $35.60 and a 52-week high of $40.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.36 and a 200-day moving average of $39.63.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

