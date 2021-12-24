Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stock Position Lifted by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,534,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239,530 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 5.6% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 1.32% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $381,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 71,962,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,179 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 57,919,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279,454 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,548,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,054 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 35.3% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,188,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,165,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981,677 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.82. 3,068,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,833,141. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.63. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $35.60 and a one year high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

