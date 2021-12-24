Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Acquired by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 68.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,050,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,217,000 after buying an additional 836,782 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,451,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,720,000 after purchasing an additional 517,656 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 242.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 570,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,519,000 after purchasing an additional 404,325 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $20,023,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 55,393.6% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 259,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,488,000 after acquiring an additional 258,688 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $72.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.36 and a 200-day moving average of $69.92. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $58.22 and a 52 week high of $72.75.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

