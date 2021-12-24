Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Purchased by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF comprises about 1.6% of Bfsg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Bfsg LLC owned about 0.05% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $10,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,519,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381,064 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,503,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,517,000 after purchasing an additional 147,629 shares during the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,685,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,631,000 after purchasing an additional 24,811 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,452,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,301,000 after purchasing an additional 527,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,917,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,889,000 after purchasing an additional 230,276 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock opened at $62.41 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1 year low of $60.31 and a 1 year high of $64.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.92.

