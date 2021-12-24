Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,366 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $16,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3,715.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 39.9% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 51,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after buying an additional 14,751 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 11,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 14,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $62.41 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12 month low of $60.31 and a 12 month high of $64.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.92.

