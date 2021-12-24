Scrypta Market Capitalization Achieves $201,471.14 (LYRA)

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. Scrypta has a total market capitalization of $201,471.14 and $892.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Scrypta has traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Scrypta coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Scrypta alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00027628 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000276 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000550 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000047 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000208 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000198 BTC.

About Scrypta

Scrypta (LYRA) is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 21,620,720 coins and its circulating supply is 18,820,720 coins. Scrypta’s official Twitter account is @scryptachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Scrypta is medium.com/@scryptachain . The official website for Scrypta is scryptachain.org/en/homepage

According to CryptoCompare, “Scrypta Blockchain is a digital infrastructure decentralized and permissionless developed for the creation of complete architectures at the service of unlimited projects and use cases. Scrypta embraces the open-source philosophy: developers can devise autonomously specific applications modeling tools engineered by Scrypta Foundation. “

Scrypta Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scrypta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scrypta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Scrypta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scrypta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.