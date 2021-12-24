Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,710 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 2,385 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $4,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franchise Capital Ltd boosted its position in SEA by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 710,574 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $195,124,000 after purchasing an additional 11,621 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in SEA by 310.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 20,529 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after purchasing an additional 15,529 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in SEA by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,900,335 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $792,081,000 after purchasing an additional 165,023 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in SEA by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,564 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Majedie Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in SEA by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 8,842 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SE. Barclays began coverage on SEA in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $427.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on SEA from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. Cowen boosted their price target on SEA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, DZ Bank started coverage on SEA in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.80.

SE opened at $222.05 on Friday. Sea Limited has a one year low of $178.80 and a one year high of $372.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $300.79 and its 200-day moving average is $302.38. The company has a market capitalization of $119.80 billion, a PE ratio of -58.90 and a beta of 1.35.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 42.71% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.87) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

