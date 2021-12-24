Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $33.87

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.87 and traded as high as $34.95. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida shares last traded at $34.54, with a volume of 106,843 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SBCF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.87.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $90.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.84 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 33.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.88%.

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $298,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

