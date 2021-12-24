Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) – Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Vistra in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.43. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Vistra’s FY2024 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.49). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter. Vistra had a negative net margin of 17.98% and a negative return on equity of 30.01%.

A number of other analysts have also commented on VST. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

VST opened at $22.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.27, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.95. Vistra has a 52 week low of $15.47 and a 52 week high of $24.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vistra by 817.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Vistra by 135.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vistra by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Vistra during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Vistra during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 1,041,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $20,935,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently -14.35%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

