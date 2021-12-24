Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Calavo Growers in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst E. Larson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.31. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Calavo Growers’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $273.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Calavo Growers from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

CVGW opened at $42.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $744.81 million, a P/E ratio of -62.86 and a beta of 0.92. Calavo Growers has a 52-week low of $33.25 and a 52-week high of $85.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.89 and its 200-day moving average is $49.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Calavo Growers by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,809,000 after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Calavo Growers by 90.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 13,899 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Calavo Growers by 3.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Calavo Growers in the third quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Calavo Growers by 498.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 267,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,235,000 after acquiring an additional 222,937 shares during the period. 73.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -171.64%.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

