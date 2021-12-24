Secret Tops One Day Trading Volume of $16.63 Million (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 24th. Secret has a total market capitalization of $859.04 million and approximately $16.63 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Secret has traded up 47.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Secret coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.73 or 0.00011232 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.53 or 0.00298775 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00009302 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003640 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00015877 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000035 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 40.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 149,815,729 coins. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Secret is scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

