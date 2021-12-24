Secure Income REIT (LON:SIR) Trading Up 0.4%

Secure Income REIT (LON:SIR) was up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 404.50 ($5.34) and last traded at GBX 403 ($5.32). Approximately 37,123 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 572,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 401.50 ($5.30).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 20.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 402.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 397.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.06, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a current ratio of 5.98.

Get Secure Income REIT alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were paid a dividend of GBX 3.95 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Secure Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.73%.

Secure Income REIT specialises in generating long term, inflation protected, secure income from real estate investments. Its investment strategy is designed to satisfy investors' growing requirements for high quality, safe, inflation protected income flows. At 30 June 2018, the Group's investment property portfolio was valued at £2.3 billion, producing £124.5 million per annum of rental income from long term leases with a weighted average unexpired term to expiry of 21.4 years.

Further Reading: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Secure Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.