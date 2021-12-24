SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,245.04

SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,245.04 ($16.45) and traded as high as GBX 1,393 ($18.40). SEGRO shares last traded at GBX 1,389.50 ($18.36), with a volume of 736,933 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on SEGRO in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,500 ($19.82) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,175 ($15.52) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,175 ($15.52) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 1,250 ($16.51) to GBX 1,310 ($17.31) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,385 ($18.30) target price on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEGRO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,266.33 ($16.73).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,341.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,245.04.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

