Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1,864.00

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One Seigniorage Shares coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0230 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Seigniorage Shares has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. Seigniorage Shares has a total market cap of $468,164.91 and $1,864.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00056961 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,066.56 or 0.07965464 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00055574 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,003.47 or 0.99904200 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $36.83 or 0.00072149 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007649 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Seigniorage Shares

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. The official website for Seigniorage Shares is dollarprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol . Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Seigniorage Shares

