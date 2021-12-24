Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $20.86

Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.86 and traded as high as $21.95. Sekisui House shares last traded at $21.36, with a volume of 23,411 shares changing hands.

Separately, Mizuho raised shares of Sekisui House from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

The company has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.69.

Sekisui House, Ltd. engages in the construction, sale, purchase, and administration of real estate properties; design, execution, contracting and supervision of construction projects; real estate brokerage and landscaping. It operates through the following segments: Custom Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Remodeling, Real Estate Management Fee, Houses for Sale, Condominiums, Urban Redevelopment, Overseas Business, and Others.

