Sentinel Chain Market Capitalization Hits $233,207.75 (SENC)

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Over the last week, Sentinel Chain has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar. Sentinel Chain has a total market capitalization of $233,207.75 and approximately $4,610.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004967 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00043393 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00007046 BTC.

Sentinel Chain Profile

SENC is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 coins. The official message board for Sentinel Chain is www.medium.com/sentinelchain . The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel Chain’s official website is www.sentinel-chain.org . Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinal Chain is a B2B blockchain-based marketplace that aims to provide affordable and secure financial services to the unbanked. The project's team will create a process that transforms livestock from ‘dead capital’ to a fungible asset with a transparent and clearly defined value. The Sentinel Chain Token (SENC) will be an ERC20-compatible token that allows global financial service providers and SENC token holders to participate in the Sentinel Chain marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel Chain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

