Sentinel (DVPN) Price Reaches $0.0165 on Exchanges

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One Sentinel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0165 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Sentinel has traded 21% higher against the dollar. Sentinel has a total market capitalization of $102.23 million and $5.43 million worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000011 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Profile

Sentinel (DVPN) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 13,802,382,698 coins and its circulating supply is 6,199,938,871 coins. Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

