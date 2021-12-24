Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund (LON:SEQI) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $107.32

Shares of Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited (LON:SEQI) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 107.32 ($1.42) and traded as low as GBX 105 ($1.39). Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 105.80 ($1.40), with a volume of 1,559,028 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 107.32 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 109.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th were issued a GBX 1.56 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 1.43%.

In other news, insider Jonathan (Jon) Bridel acquired 19,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 106 ($1.40) per share, with a total value of £20,720.88 ($27,375.98).

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Company Profile (LON:SEQI)

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited invests in a diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt investments through its subsidiary Sequoia IDF Asset Holdings SA The Company operates through investment in senior and subordinated infrastructure debt instruments and related and/or similar assets segment.

