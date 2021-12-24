Sessia Price Reaches $0.0354 on Exchanges (KICKS)

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Over the last seven days, Sessia has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. One Sessia coin can currently be purchased for $0.0354 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sessia has a total market capitalization of $320,449.17 and $15,018.00 worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004963 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00043711 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00007063 BTC.

Sessia Profile

KICKS is a coin. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,062,175 coins. The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sessia’s official website is sessia.com . Sessia’s official Twitter account is @sessia_clients and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sessia is a unique software solution for iOS and Android which helps businesses establish direct contact with their clients using the advantages of blockchain technology. Sessia has managed to combine a marketplace with a social network, enabling people to independently choose goods and services based on their friends’ recommendations. Businesses get a great opportunity to distribute their marketing budget among clients who can actually bring new customers, rather than pay for the services of third-party advertising agencies. “

Sessia Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sessia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sessia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sessia using one of the exchanges listed above.

