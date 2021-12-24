SFL (SFL) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for SFL (NYSE: SFL):

12/22/2021 – SFL was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

12/21/2021 – SFL was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/15/2021 – SFL was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $9.75 price target on the stock.

12/14/2021 – SFL was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/9/2021 – SFL was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

12/7/2021 – SFL was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/1/2021 – SFL was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $9.25 price target on the stock.

11/29/2021 – SFL was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/24/2021 – SFL was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $9.50 price target on the stock.

11/23/2021 – SFL was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/16/2021 – SFL was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "SFL Corporation Ltd. owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom and the Marshall Islands. SFL Corporation Ltd., formerly known as Ship Finance International Limited, is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. "

11/11/2021 – SFL was upgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/9/2021 – SFL was downgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of SFL opened at $8.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. SFL Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.91 and a 12-month high of $9.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.97.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. SFL had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 17.01%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.94%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is presently -88.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFL. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SFL in the second quarter worth about $10,380,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SFL by 206.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,337,357 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,231,000 after acquiring an additional 901,063 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of SFL by 489.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,077,174 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,240,000 after acquiring an additional 894,485 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SFL by 133.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 938,784 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,867,000 after acquiring an additional 536,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of SFL by 409.1% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 601,926 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,604,000 after acquiring an additional 483,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

