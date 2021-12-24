SG Americas Securities LLC Has $6.39 Million Stock Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $6,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 170.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $10,738,851.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total value of $14,392,196.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on J. Citigroup boosted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James began coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.89.

Shares of J stock opened at $137.35 on Friday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.05 and a 12 month high of $149.55. The firm has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.24 and a 200-day moving average of $136.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 3.38%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

