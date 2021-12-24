Shadows One Day Volume Tops $137,256.00 (DOWS)

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 24th. One Shadows coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000257 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Shadows has a market capitalization of $3.47 million and $137,256.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Shadows has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004873 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00042145 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006957 BTC.

Shadows Profile

Shadows (DOWS) is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 39,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,500,000 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

Buying and Selling Shadows

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shadows should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shadows using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

