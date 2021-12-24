Shapeshift FOX Token (FOX) 1-Day Volume Reaches $2.15 Million

Shapeshift FOX Token (CURRENCY:FOX) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. One Shapeshift FOX Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001171 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Shapeshift FOX Token has a total market cap of $72.72 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of Shapeshift FOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Shapeshift FOX Token has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00055772 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,027.09 or 0.07899021 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51,021.79 or 1.00077727 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00053984 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00008337 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00071448 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Shapeshift FOX Token

Shapeshift FOX Token’s total supply is 1,000,001,337 coins and its circulating supply is 121,752,751 coins. Shapeshift FOX Token’s official Twitter account is @ShapeShift_io

According to CryptoCompare, “FOX is the loyalty token and allows users to trade for free on the ShapeShift Platform. Users that verify their accounts earn 100 FOX tokens. Each token held in a platform wallet gives that user $10 of free trade volume, every 30 days. While trading is commission-free, standard network mining fees still apply to each trade. “

