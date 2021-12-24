SharedStake (SGT) Price Hits $0.0679 on Exchanges

SharedStake (CURRENCY:SGT) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. SharedStake has a total market capitalization of $10,190.20 and approximately $110.00 worth of SharedStake was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SharedStake coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0679 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, SharedStake has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00056403 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,036.82 or 0.07936980 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,925.28 or 1.00126621 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00053316 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00071321 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008096 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

SharedStake’s genesis date was February 2nd, 2021. SharedStake’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,015 coins. SharedStake’s official Twitter account is @SharedStake

According to CryptoCompare, “The SharedStake protocol’s short term objective is providing a gateway to stakers, while also providing a yield farming opportunity with two main assets that are created by the protocol: validator Eth2(vEth2) and the SharedStake Governance token (SGT). SharedStake is built for the transition to and past Ethereum 2.0. The protocol provides Staking-as-a-Service (StaaS), fully decentralized and with minimal fees as a counter to the high costs of Ethereum 2.0 staking. SharedStake continues to hit milestones and the SGT roadmap will always be a living document, owned and updated by SharedStake DAO members for their benefit. “

