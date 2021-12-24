Shield Protocol Price Hits $4.49 (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. One Shield Protocol coin can now be bought for about $4.49 or 0.00008803 BTC on popular exchanges. Shield Protocol has a total market cap of $1.07 million and $25,330.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Shield Protocol has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00057033 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,066.51 or 0.07979938 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51,049.66 or 1.00177667 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.18 or 0.00072966 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00053970 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00007487 BTC.

Shield Protocol Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 239,499 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Shield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shield Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

