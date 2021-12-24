Shield Protocol (SHIELD) Market Capitalization Tops $1.05 Million

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 24th. Shield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and $5,504.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Shield Protocol has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar. One Shield Protocol coin can now be purchased for $4.39 or 0.00008625 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00055633 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,019.58 or 0.07895225 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,983.40 or 1.00141275 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00053874 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00008333 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.40 or 0.00071493 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Shield Protocol

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 239,499 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Shield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shield Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

