ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Shares Sold by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lessened its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,670 shares during the period. ShockWave Medical comprises about 1.9% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.18% of ShockWave Medical worth $12,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWAV. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 2,438.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 606,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,071,000 after acquiring an additional 582,611 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ShockWave Medical by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,241,000 after purchasing an additional 188,626 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ShockWave Medical by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,541,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,138,000 after purchasing an additional 183,398 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in ShockWave Medical by 255.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 194,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,828,000 after purchasing an additional 139,488 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in ShockWave Medical by 122.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 206,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,163,000 after purchasing an additional 113,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

In other ShockWave Medical news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.28, for a total value of $9,327,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.18, for a total value of $776,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,700 shares of company stock worth $13,108,346. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SWAV. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $219.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ShockWave Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.86.

SWAV opened at $183.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of -166.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.46 and a 1 year high of $249.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.41.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $65.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.21 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 21.60%. ShockWave Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 232.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

