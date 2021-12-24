Shoe Zone (LON:SHOE) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $97.85

Shares of Shoe Zone plc (LON:SHOE) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 97.85 ($1.29) and traded as high as GBX 105 ($1.39). Shoe Zone shares last traded at GBX 102.29 ($1.35), with a volume of 10,632 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 97.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 80.86. The stock has a market cap of £51.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 601.36, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Shoe Zone Company Profile (LON:SHOE)

Shoe Zone plc operates as a footwear retailer in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers shoes for men, women, boys, and girls. It operates 500 stores and shoezone.com, a Website. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

