Short De-SPAC ET (NYSEARCA:SOGU) Trading Down 1.2%

The Short De-SPAC ET (NYSEARCA:SOGU) shares were down 1.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $29.40 and last traded at $29.65. Approximately 53,209 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 152% from the average daily volume of 21,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.02.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.76.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOGU. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Short De-SPAC ET during the 3rd quarter valued at $411,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Short De-SPAC ET during the 3rd quarter worth $3,271,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Short De-SPAC ET by 445.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter.

