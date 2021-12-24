SHPING Trading Down 12.4% Over Last 7 Days (SHPING)

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. SHPING has a market capitalization of $11.32 million and approximately $72,635.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SHPING has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar. One SHPING coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SHPING Coin Profile

SHPING (SHPING) is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,694,182,861 coins. The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . SHPING’s official website is www.shping.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

Buying and Selling SHPING

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHPING should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHPING using one of the exchanges listed above.

