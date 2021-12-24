Sierra Capital LLC Purchases 4,561 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 124.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% during the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 146.1% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.79.

Shares of JPM opened at $157.26 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $123.57 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.33 and a 200-day moving average of $160.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

