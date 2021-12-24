Signaturefd LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,295 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,367 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.1% of Signaturefd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $31,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yale University purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Harborview Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $334.69 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $211.94 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $329.12 and its 200 day moving average is $300.65. The company has a market cap of $2.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. Jefferies Financial Group set a $375.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 target price (up previously from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.63.

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

