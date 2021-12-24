Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $43.62

Shares of Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $43.62 and traded as high as $49.49. Silicom shares last traded at $49.20, with a volume of 8,587 shares trading hands.

SILC has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Silicom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Silicom from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $339.43 million, a PE ratio of 42.41 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.62.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. Silicom had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $32.88 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. North Run Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Silicom by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 217,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,583,000 after buying an additional 127,960 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silicom during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicom during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicom during the 2nd quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Silicom by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 532,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,479,000 after purchasing an additional 143,677 shares during the period. 50.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicom Company Profile (NASDAQ:SILC)

Silicom Ltd. engages in the provision of networking and data infrastructure solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Its products include server adapters, smart cards, bypass switches and intelligent bypass switches. The company was founded by Avi Eizenman, Yehuda Zisapel, and Zohar Zisapel in 1987 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

