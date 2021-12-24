Silver Range Resources (CVE:SNG) Shares Down 14.8%

Shares of Silver Range Resources Ltd. (CVE:SNG) traded down 14.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.12. 25,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 28,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 39.97 and a quick ratio of 39.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.74 million and a P/E ratio of 5.75.

Silver Range Resources Company Profile (CVE:SNG)

Silver Range Resources Ltd., a junior resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of precious metal resources in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. Its property portfolio comprises 40 mineral properties located in Nevada, the Northwest Territories, Nunavut, and the Yukon Territory.

