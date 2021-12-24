Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Similarweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMWB. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Similarweb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Similarweb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Similarweb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Similarweb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Carmignac Gestion purchased a new stake in Similarweb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SMWB opened at $18.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.20. Similarweb has a 1-year low of $14.44 and a 1-year high of $25.50.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Equities analysts expect that Similarweb will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Similarweb

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

