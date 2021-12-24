Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX) Trading 0.2% Higher

Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $38.62 and last traded at $38.28. 25,885 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 68,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.20.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 37.6% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the third quarter worth $83,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the third quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter.

