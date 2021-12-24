Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLO) Trading 0.8% Higher

Shares of Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLO) traded up 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.77 and last traded at $16.61. 52,107 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 182% from the average session volume of 18,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.48.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.59.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF in the third quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000.

