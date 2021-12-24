Simplify Volt Pop Culture Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VPOP) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Simplify Volt Pop Culture Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VPOP)’s share price traded up 1.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.45 and last traded at $11.45. 7,023 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 155% from the average session volume of 2,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.15.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Simplify Volt Pop Culture Disruption ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify Volt Pop Culture Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VPOP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 21.75% of Simplify Volt Pop Culture Disruption ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

