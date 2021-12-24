SingularityDAO (SDAO) Market Cap Hits $40.54 Million

SingularityDAO (CURRENCY:SDAO) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. During the last seven days, SingularityDAO has traded 23.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SingularityDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.38 or 0.00002721 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityDAO has a total market capitalization of $40.54 million and $1.54 million worth of SingularityDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004898 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00042455 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00007029 BTC.

SingularityDAO Profile

SingularityDAO is a coin. SingularityDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,322,684 coins. SingularityDAO’s official Twitter account is @SingularityDao

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar DAO is a closed-end investment fund on the Ethereum blockchain. It designed to reduce risks, costs and surpass technical barriers while investing in PV solar plants worldwide. It raises funds and subsidizes PV solar plants across the globe. “

SingularityDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

