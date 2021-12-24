SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Shares Sold by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of SJW Group worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new position in shares of SJW Group in the second quarter worth about $40,684,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the 1st quarter valued at $16,536,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of SJW Group by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 548,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,886,000 after buying an additional 108,003 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SJW Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,397,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,730,000 after purchasing an additional 90,970 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,318,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $210,068,000 after buying an additional 80,391 shares during the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SJW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SJW Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of SJW Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

In other SJW Group news, Director Katharine Armstrong sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total value of $136,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SJW traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $70.29. 81,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,550. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 0.44. SJW Group has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $73.69.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $166.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.41 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 9.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SJW Group will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is 72.34%.

About SJW Group

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

