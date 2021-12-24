Skycoin Hits Market Capitalization of $5.28 Million (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 24th. In the last week, Skycoin has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. Skycoin has a market capitalization of $5.28 million and $127,935.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Skycoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000494 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00055414 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,016.45 or 0.07889293 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,964.78 or 1.00107431 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00053538 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00008273 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.34 or 0.00071387 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Skycoin’s genesis date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com . The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

