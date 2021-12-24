Skylands Capital LLC Sells 850 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Skylands Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.2% of Skylands Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 34.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,938.33 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,696.10 and a 1-year high of $3,019.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,901.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,749.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,206.38.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

