Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.60.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Skyline Champion from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Skyline Champion from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Skyline Champion from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

In related news, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 21,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $1,545,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 8,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total value of $615,094.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Skyline Champion by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,815,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,345,000 after acquiring an additional 356,528 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Skyline Champion by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,073,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,807,000 after acquiring an additional 30,556 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Skyline Champion by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,142,000 after acquiring an additional 105,135 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Skyline Champion by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,322,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,463,000 after acquiring an additional 86,643 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Skyline Champion by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,258,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,571,000 after acquiring an additional 85,296 shares during the period. 97.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SKY stock opened at $76.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 2.08. Skyline Champion has a 12-month low of $29.40 and a 12-month high of $85.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.98.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $524.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that Skyline Champion will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.