SL Industries (NYSEMKT:SLI) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.49

SL Industries Inc (NYSEMKT:SLI) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.49 and traded as low as $8.42. SL Industries shares last traded at $8.95, with a volume of 1,463,251 shares traded.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SL Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded SL Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded SL Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.25 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.75.

SL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures and markets power electronics, motion control, power protection and power quality electromagnetic equipment, and custom gears and gearboxes. The Company operates through three segments. The SLPE segment designs, manufactures and markets power conversion products in internal and external footprints.

